Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to improve Israel’s standing in the Middle East and the world.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The three leaders also issued a brief joint statement, attesting to the deal.

The announcement comes less than a week before Trump hosts a White House ceremony to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bahrain’s foreign minister will attend the event.

Trump last week brokered a deal between Serbia and Kosovo in which the countries agreed to move their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem. Kosovo became the first majority-Muslim country to do so.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday for his diplomatic work in the Middle East.

