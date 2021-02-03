Login
Mike Pence Makes Announcement About Post-Vice Presidency Plans

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, on Jan. 20, 2021.Michael Conroy / APFormer Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Michael Conroy / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 3, 2021 at 12:07pm
Former Vice President Mike Pence has opened a transition office in northern Virginia.

Pence announced Wednesday that the Office of the Former Vice President will handle correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements and official activities for him and his wife, Karen.

The office is located in Arlington, across the Potomac River from Washington.

The Pences are also living in northern Virginia. A spokeswoman said they have summer plans to move back to Indiana, where Mike Pence was governor from 2013-17.

“The vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon,” their spokeswoman, Kara Brooks, said.

Under federal law, the outgoing president and vice president are provided a transition office and other services for six months for the purpose of wrapping up their official business.

Trump moved into his Mar-a-Lago estate in his new home state of Florida on Jan. 20, when his term ended. He recently opened his transition office.

