Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he’s “proud” of what he did on Jan. 6 and that there’s “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Former President Donald Trump has insisted that Pence should have overturned the contested results of the last election due to allegations of voter fraud and other irregularities.

Pence, in remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, addressed those who continue to blame him for Trump’s defeat to now-President Joe Biden.

“Now, there are those in our party who believe that, in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said.

“But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.

“And the truth is,” he continued, “there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Pence, a potential 2024 presidential contender, said he will “always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfill our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

He also argued that Republican leaders will “always keep our oath to the Constitution, even when it could be politically expedient to do otherwise.”

“Now, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election. I can relate. I was on the ballot,” he added. “But you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment.”

Pence’s appearance before a sold-out crowd of more than 800 was his latest in recent months as he considers a White House bid. He kicked off a series of speeches in April in early voting states.

Earlier this month in New Hampshire, Pence defended the Trump administration record but also distanced himself from the former president, saying “I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye” on the events of Jan. 6.

Pence entered Thursday to a standing ovation, but there were mixed views about whether he would be a good choice for the presidential ticket in 2024.

Joseph Quiroz, 45, an accountant from Pasadena, said he would like to see Pence run and considered him his top choice.

Bob Refer, 72, a retired policeman from San Diego, said he liked Pence. But, he said, “I think he’s too nice a guy. He’s not forceful enough.”

