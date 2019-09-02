SECTIONS
News
Print

From ICE Raids to Sharks on the Highway: Fake News To Watch for with Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic OceanGerald Herbert / AP PhotoWaves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Florida, Sept. 2, 2019. (Gerald Herbert / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published September 2, 2019 at 8:11am
Print

The names of hurricanes may change, but one thing seems to stay the same: Misinformation spreads quickly during these dangerous storms.

Hurricane Dorian, an extremely powerful Category 4 storm that has brought misery to the Bahamas since making landfall Sunday, is expected to be no different.

Here’s a sampling of false information, fabricated photos and hoaxes that have accompanied other big name hurricanes. While some of the misleading information — much of which is spread on social media — may be lighthearted,  The Associated Press is concerned that it could also create confusion or lead to dangerous situations in some cases.

CLAIM: All shelters and hotels are required to take in pets.

THE FACTS: It depends on the shelter.

TRENDING: GOP Is Furious After California’s Latest Scheme To Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot

Before heading to a shelter or hotel, check to make sure that they allow pets. However, the Americans with Disabilities Act does require that hotels and shelters take in service animals, according to FEMA.

CLAIM: Keeping a window slightly open will prevent wind pressure from breaking them.

THE FACTS: This is false.

All doors and windows should be kept closed so debris doesn’t come in, according to NOAA. Windows should be boarded up with plywood, not taped.

Have you heard any of this misinformation before?

CLAIM: Generators can be used indoors.

THE FACTS: A portable generator should never be turned on indoors, even if doors and windows are open.

Generators release carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to keep a generator at least 20 feet away from the house. Don’t refill the generator with gasoline while it’s still turned on.

CLAIM: Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials check for citizenship status at shelters.

THE FACTS: FEMA rebutted this claim during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. During Harvey, ICE and CBP released a statement stating that routine noncriminal immigration enforcement operations would not be conducted at evacuation sites or at shelters or food banks.

RELATED: New Species of Blood-Sucking Leech Found in DC-Area Swamps

An ICE spokesman told The Associated Press in an email that the statement holds true for Dorian.

“Despite false rumors to the contrary, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations at hurricane evacuation sites or shelters, such as during and immediately after hurricanes,” he said.

CLAIM: Don’t remove wet carpeting and flooring until FEMA assesses it.

THE FACTS: Cleaning up after the storm won’t stop you from receiving FEMA assistance.

Take photos and video of damaged property for FEMA, and clean up as soon as possible to prevent mold.

Probably the most popular image to circulate on social media when there is a storm or flooding is a manipulated image of a shark swimming in a flooded roadway by a car. And by Thursday, such an image was being floated on Facebook.

No pun intended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







From ICE Raids to Sharks on the Highway: Fake News To Watch for with Hurricane Dorian
Feds: Man Plotted NYC 'Lone Wolf' Knife Attack in Name of Islamic State
Amazon Fires to Olive Garden Lies: This Week in Fake News
DOJ: Immigration Jail Shouldn't Be Paying Detainees Minimum Wage
Trump Weapons Program Sends Plutonium Production to Levels Not Seen Since the Cold War
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×