All-America SEC Football Star Shot During Concert

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi, school officials said Monday.

Missouri’s football program announced in a statement that Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and that the All-America running back underwent surgery for the gunshot wound later that day.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the statement said.

A statement from Mizzou Athletics on Ahmad Hardy pic.twitter.com/BnkcDIDSn7 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 11, 2026

“We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

The statement drew a flood of social media responses:

Wow…prayers up for Ahmad and his recovery. — Dustin Sanders (@dsanders1290) May 11, 2026

So sad and all this crap is so useless!! Praying for player his family and friends — bruiser dickerson (@bruiserdickerso) May 11, 2026

Great player. Glad it looks like he’s going to be OK. Too much violence nowadays. — Captain J (@VandyPilot) May 11, 2026

Hate reading this. Prayers for a speedy recovery and a swift return back to football. — Stone Cold Sooner (@SoonerSt3v3) May 11, 2026

Missouri said it would provide more information on Hardy’s status as it becomes available.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Hardy earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors last season and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given annually to college football’s top running back.

He rushed for 1,649 yards to rank second among all Bowl Subdivision players.

Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi. He started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe but transferred to Missouri before the 2025 season.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

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