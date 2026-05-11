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University of Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy was shot at a concert over the weekend in Mississippi. (AP)

All-America SEC Football Star Shot During Concert

 By The Associated Press  May 11, 2026 at 7:38am
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Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi, school officials said Monday.

Missouri’s football program announced in a statement that Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and that the All-America running back underwent surgery for the gunshot wound later that day.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the statement said.

“We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

The statement drew a flood of social media responses:

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Missouri said it would provide more information on Hardy’s status as it becomes available.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Hardy earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors last season and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given annually to college football’s top running back.

He rushed for 1,649 yards to rank second among all Bowl Subdivision players.

Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi. He started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe but transferred to Missouri before the 2025 season.

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The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
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