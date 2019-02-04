MMA fighter wanted in killings captured after escaping van

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate an MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison transport van in Texas while wearing leg, hand and belly restraints.

Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy says Cedric Marks was found Sunday hiding inside a 55-gallon (208-liter) trash can in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.

Marks had escaped earlier Sunday after the driver of the private transport van stopped at a McDonald’s. Christy says Marks was still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit when he was captured.

Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in the killings last month of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and Scott’s friend, Michael Swearingin. Both disappeared on Jan. 4. Their bodies were found Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.

