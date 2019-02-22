SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Mo Willems named Kennedy Center artist-in-residence

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 6:09am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 6:10am
NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author-illustrator Mo Willems has been named the Kennedy Center’s first ever “Education Artist-In-Residence.”

The Washington, D.C.-based center announced Friday that Willems will organize projects for children and their families, including “collaborative experiences across artistic genres.” The residency lasts two years.

Willems is known for such acclaimed picture stories as “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “Knuffle Bunny.”

For his residency, Willems tells The Associated Press he envisions multimedia projects for young and old, bringing in artists from other fields such as singer-songwriter Ben Folds and jazz pianist Jason Moran.

The residency will last for two years, with a year of preparation time. Willems says he doesn’t know how the program will end up, and that is exciting for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

