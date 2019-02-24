SECTIONS
Moldovans head to polls, opt between Moscow and West

A man holds a European Union flag as people stand by shoes of Moldovan citizens working abroad are placed on the pavement in Chisinau, Moldova, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Moldovans who have relatives working abroad staged a protest by blaming the corruption and poor economic situation in the country for the massive numbers of people leaving the country in search of a better life. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 1:01am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 1:08am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication.

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans voted Sunday in a parliamentary election in the former Soviet republic, a ballot that could deepen the split between pro-Western and pro-Russian forces.

The election in the nation wedged between Romania and Ukraine comes amid concerns about corruption and the erosion of democracy. The ruling alliance headed by the nominally pro-European Democratic Party has lost support over rampant corruption and falling living standards.

The vote is a three-way contest between the broadly pro-Russian opposition Socialists, whose former leader Igor Dodon became Moldova’s president in 2016, the Democrats and a pro-European group, ACUM.

More than 3 million voters are eligible to elect representatives for the next four years to the 101-seat legislature. Parties need to win 6 percent of the overall ballot to enter Parliament.

ACUM party leader Maia Sandu told The Associated Press this week that the elections were “the most undemocratic in the history of Moldova,” and warned that voters may stage demonstrations to “defend our vote.”

Dodon, a government opponent, also warned of unrest due to possible voter fraud.

The voting system has been changed in what critics say is a ploy to help the two main parties — the Socialists and the Democrats — to carve up influence.

Some 340 international observers from 38 countries are monitoring the ballot.

