SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

'Monty Python' Star Neil Innes Dead at Age 75

Neil Innes performs on Ukelele at the Fest For Beatles Fans at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2014.Al Pereira / Getty ImagesNeil Innes performs on Ukelele at the Fest For Beatles Fans at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2014. (Al Pereira / Getty Images)

By E.W. Jackson
Published December 30, 2019 at 7:54am
Print

“Monty Python” writer and actor Neil Innes has died at age 75, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said.

Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group “Monty Python” and “The Bonzo Dog Band.”

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

A statement released on behalf of his family Monday said: “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019.

“We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.

“He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.”

Innes wrote songs for the popular film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Innes appeared in “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and toured the U.K. and Canada with the group.

He was also a member of the band “The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band,” later renamed the “Bonzo Dog Band,” whose song “I’m the Urban Spaceman” won him an Ivor Novello award.

Colleagues have been paying tributes to Innes on Twitter, including the prominent British actor Mark Gatiss, who fondly wrote, “Sweet dreams, sweet idiot.”

RELATED: Actor Zac Efron Reportedly Hospitalized After Contracting Deadly Infection

Former “Python” star John Cleese called Innes a “very sweet man, much too nice for his own good.”

“Veep” writer Simon Blackwell called Innes’ death a “terrible loss.”

Innes is survived by his wife, Catherine Hilton, and their three sons, Miles, Luke and Barney.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
E.W. Jackson
E.W Jackson is an author, speaker and nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio & Urban Family Talk. He is founder and President of STAND (www.standamerica.us), and was 2013 Republican Nominee for Lt. Governor of Virginia. He is bishop and senior pastor of The Called Church in Chesapeake, Virginia.







'Monty Python' Star Neil Innes Dead at Age 75
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×