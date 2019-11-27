SECTIONS
News
Print

More Bad News for Dems: Trump's Economy Still Growing, Beat Last Quarter Estimates

By AP Reports
Published November 27, 2019 at 6:43am
Print

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate over the summer, faster than first estimated, the government said Wednesday.

The July-September growth rate in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, exceeded the Commerce Department’s initial estimate of a 1.9 percent annual rate.

A key reason is that businesses didn’t cut back on investment spending as much as first estimated.

“We are in sort of a Goldilocks situation, with an economy that is not too hot or too cold,” said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of economics and finance at Loyola Marymount University. “We are sailing along at a nice pace, and we should enjoy it.”

Unsurprisingly, some economists say they think growth is slowing in the current quarter.

TRENDING: Giuliani: If I Profited from Ukraine, I'd Have To Disclose It to My 'Hopefully Soon-to-Be Ex-Wife' Who'd Get Half

The economy began the year with a 3.1 percent GDP rate, fueled largely by the effects of tax cuts. Now, some pessimistic forecasters foresee growth slowing to a sub-1 percent annual rate this quarter, blaming the U.S.-China trade war.

Nonetheless, the holiday shopping season is expected to be relatively healthy given solid job growth and consumer spending.

For the July-September quarter, consumer spending expanded at a solid 2.9 percent rate. That strength is expected to continue, with households enjoying rising incomes and nearly the lowest unemployment rate in a half century.

Do you think Trump's economy will continue to out-perform economists' predictions?

Last quarter, business investment fell at a 2.7 percent annual rate, the second consecutive decline, but residential investment rebound to an annual growth rate of 5.1 percent after six consecutive quarters of falling home investment.

Analysts attribute that rebound in part to falling mortgage rates.

For the full year, economists think GDP will expand 2.3 percent, down from the 2.9 percent GDP gain in 2018 (President Donald Trump’s first full year in office) but still well above the annual average that has prevailed since the Great Recession ended in 2009.

That increase had been fueled largely by the $1.5 trillion tax cut that Trump pushed through Congress.

As recently as several months ago, as U.S.-China trade tensions were escalating, global growth was slowing and financial markets were suffering losses, some analysts worried that the economy might be on the verge of recession.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats That Waiting for Election Is 'Weak,' 'Dangerous'

But the Federal Reserve, which had raised rates four times in 2018, began cutting rates in July, giving a boost to interest-rate sensitive sectors of the economy.

This month, after its third rate cut of the year, the Fed signaled that it would likely keep rates unchanged in coming months unless it saw signs of significant economic weakness.

That stance isn’t likely to please Trump, who has attacked Powell and his colleagues for raising rates last year and for being slow to cut them this year.

The Fed, however, is credited by some for achieving a “soft landing” in which it’s slowed growth enough to keep the lowest unemployment rate in a half century from igniting inflation but not so much as to cause a downturn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Syrian President Suggests Trump and US Military Lied About Killing ISIS Leader
Submarine Abandoned off Spanish Coast Held $500 Million in Cocaine
More Bad News for Dems: Trump's Economy Still Growing, Beat Last Quarter Estimates
Violence Erupts Between Christians and Muslims in Lebanon, Army Deployed
Uber Loses License To Operate in London Due to Safety Concerns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×