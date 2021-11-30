Multiple People Shot at Michigan High School, Police Confirm

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 2021: Following the publication of this story, three people were confirmed dead and six injured by WPLG-TV. This is a developing story.

Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested, and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if any students were among the wounded.

4-6 people have been reported injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit. Suspected shooter is in custody, per Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/27ZXiChSfW — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. After police secured the school and took the suspect into custody, students were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store.

