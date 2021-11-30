Share
News
Oxford High School outside of Detroit, Michigan, went into lockdown on Tuesday after a reported shooting took place, which injured 4-6 people.
Oxford High School outside of Detroit, Michigan, went into lockdown on Tuesday after a reported shooting took place, which injured 4-6 people. (@therecount / Twitter screen shot)

Multiple People Shot at Michigan High School, Police Confirm

 By The Associated Press  November 30, 2021 at 12:30pm
Share

UPDATE, Nov. 30, 2021: Following the publication of this story, three people were confirmed dead and six injured by WPLG-TV. This is a developing story.

Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested, and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if any students were among the wounded.

Trending:
I Miss Melania: Jill Biden Unveils Horrible Christmas Decorations for White House

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. After police secured the school and took the suspect into custody, students were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Rust' Bullet's Mysterious Origin Potentially Revealed After Police Issue New Warrant
Biden to Announce 'Strictest COVID Measures Yet' Amid Omicron Variant Panic
Breaking: Chris Cuomo Gets Devastating News as New Link to Disgraced Brother's Campaign Comes Out
Multiple People Shot at Michigan High School, Police Confirm
Famed TV Doctor to Run for Senate as a Republican: Report
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!