The founder and CEO of MyPillow said a backlash against his company has begun after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this month.

Mike Lindell said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped his products recently.

Both companies confirmed the decision to cease carrying the brand on Tuesday, but one cited flagging sales rather than Lindell’s actions or his support for President Donald Trump.

“There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow,” Kohl’s said in an email.

Lindell has echoed Trump’s claims of election fraud in the presidential race.

TRENDING: Hundreds of Publisher Employees Working to Block Trump from Yet Another Platform

MyPillow’s logo was also prominently featured on TrumpMarch.com, a website that promoted the Jan. 6 protests in Washington which devolved into the Capitol riot.

That has led people to flock to social media and put pressure on stores carrying MyPillow to drop the brand.

Lindell said products have also been pulled from online furniture store Wayfair and Texas supermarket chain HEB. Neither company responded to a request for comment.

“They’re succumbing to the pressure from these attacks,” Lindell said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Do you think retailers are dropping MyPillow products because Lindell supports President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (24 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m one of their best-selling products ever. They’re going to lose out. It’s their loss if they want to succumb to the pressure.”

Lindell, who started MyPillow in 2004, said he doesn’t regret his election claims or his support for Trump, who he said he first met in 2016.

“I stand for what’s right,” Lindell said. “I’m standing firm.”

Aside from the retail pressure, Lindell is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for his accusations that their voting machines played a role in election fraud.

The Washington Post reported that Dominion sent Lindell a letter earlier this month stating that they would pursue legal action against him.

RELATED: 'The Year of School Choice': Despite Biden Win, School Choice Movement Makes Huge Gains in January

Lindell said he’s conducted his own investigation into the voting machines and hopes Dominion will file its suit quickly so that “all the evidence can come out.”

Asked if he played a role in the Capitol incursion, Lindell said he didn’t support it at all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.