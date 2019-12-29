SECTIONS
News
Print

Kim Calls Conference on 'Harsh Trials and Difficulties' After Failing To Cooperate with Trump & Get Sanctions Relief

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is pictured in a file photo from Russia in April.Mikhail Svetlov / Getty ImagesNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is pictured in a file photo from Russia in April. Kim has called a conference in his country to deal with its continuing economic problems as the result of U.S. sanctions. (Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published December 28, 2019 at 6:36pm
Print

North Korea has opened a high-profile political conference to discuss how to overcome “harsh trials and difficulties,” state media reported Sunday, days before a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to make concessions in nuclear negotiations.

The ruling Workers’ Party meeting is a focus of keen attention as some observers predict North Korea might use the conference to announce it would abandon faltering diplomacy with the U.S. and lift its moratorium on major weapons testing.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong Un presided over a plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee convened in Pyongyang on Saturday.

It called the gathering the “first-day session,” suggesting it would continue for at least another day.

The meeting is intended to “overcome the manifold and harsh trials and difficulties and further accelerate the development of the revolution with transparent anti-imperialist independent stand and firm will,” KCNA reported.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

The meeting will also discuss “important matters” in the party and national defense, KCNA reported.

According to KCNA, Kim made a speech on overall state affairs and the work of the Central Committee, but the outlet gave no further details.

In April 2018, at the start of nuclear talks with the U.S., North Korea held the same Workers’ Party meeting and announced it would suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and shift its national focus to developing the economy.

After his second summit with President Donald Trump in February in Vietnam failed, Kim gave the U.S. until the end of this year to offer new initiatives to salvage the nuclear negotiations.

Do you think the North Korea is a danger to the U.S.?

North Korea has recently warned that its resumption of tests of long-range missiles and nuclear devices depends on U.S. action.

For North Korea to restarting nuclear and ICBM tests would be seen as a blow to Trump, who has boasted that North Korea’s moratorium was a major foreign policy win.

But that would also likely completely derail diplomacy with the U.S. and further dim the prospect for North Korea to get badly needed sanctions relief to rebuild its troubled economy, some experts said.

North Korea is pushing to win major sanctions relief in return for limited denuclearization steps, but the U.S. maintains sanctions will stay in place until North Korea takes significant steps toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and technology.

On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said the U.S. would continue to monitor developments in North Korea, according to USA Today.

RELATED: New Construction Seen at Potential N. Korea Missile Site as Government Warns US of 'Christmas Gift'

The country might have backed off its threat to deliver a “Christmas gift” to the U.S. — which most interpreted as a resumption of testing or similar provocation — but when it comes to North Korea, anything is possible, O’Brien said.

“But we will have to wait and see. We’re going to monitor it closely. It’s a situation that concerns us, of course,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Fewer Births Lead to America's Lowest Year-to-Year Growth Rate in Over a Century
Marijuana from States Where Pot's Legal Now Flowing into Non-Pot States
Exhausted Alligators, Dogs Driving Cars & $120k Bananas: Florida Has 2019's Craziest Stories
New California Laws Spell Trouble for Cops, Workers, Housing Providers
Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck Disney World Actors File Police Reports for Inappropriate Touching by Tourists
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×