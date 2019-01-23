NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing’s 1st crew launch

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing’s first launch with a crew.

Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.

Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with astronauts this summer to the International Space Station.

SpaceX — NASA’s other commercial crew partner — could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.

Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members.

