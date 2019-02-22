SECTIONS
NASA, SpaceX approve test flight next week of crew capsule

This undated photo made available by SpaceX on Feb 6, 2019 shows the Dragon crew capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket at the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida where the Saturn Vs and space shuttles were launched. On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, NASA and SpaceX announced the approval of an unmanned test flight for the new commercial capsule. (SpaceX via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 3:58pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 3:59pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX have approved a test flight next week of the new commercial Dragon capsule designed for crew.

No one will be aboard. But the capsule will still fly to the International Space Station, following its planned March 2 liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Officials gave the green light Friday after conducting a safety review.

Space X has been making space station shipments since 2012. The private company had to overhaul its cargo capsule for astronauts. If the upcoming demo goes well, two NASA astronauts could strap in for the next test flight this summer.

It would be the first launch of U.S. astronauts from U.S. soil in eight years.

Boeing is also in the commercial race to transport space station astronauts. Its first Starliner demo is in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

