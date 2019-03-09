SECTIONS
National Women’s Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 5:14pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred are being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

They are among 10 members of the Class of 2019, which was announced Friday in New York City.

The other honorees are: Civil rights activist Angela Davis; Native American lawyer Sarah Deer; retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski; the late cartoonist Rose O’Neill; longtime New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last year; composer Laurie Spiegel, and AIDS researcher Flossie Wong-Staal.

The formal induction ceremony will take place in September outside Seneca Falls, the upstate city considered the birthplace of women’s rights where the hall is located.

They’ll join 276 other women who’ve been inducted to date, including suffragists, sports and political figures, authors and entertainers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

