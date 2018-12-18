Nationals finalize $4M, 1-year deal with Adams

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals have finalized a $4 million, one-year deal with first baseman Matt Adams that includes a mutual option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the contract Tuesday. Washington and Adams agreed last weekend pending a successful physical.

Adams returns to the Nationals after they traded him to St. Louis in August for $50,000. At the time of the trade, he considered the possibility of going back to Washington in 2019.

The 30-year-old said Tuesday he’s excited about the moves Rizzo has already made, signing left-handed starter Patrick Corbin and catcher Kurt Suzuki and acquiring catcher Yan Gomes from Cleveland, and would be happy if the Nationals brought back star outfielder Bryce Harper.

Adams is a career .266 hitter and had 21 home runs and 57 RBIs last season with the Nationals and Cardinals. He fills a void for Washington as a left-handed bat who is expected to split time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman.

