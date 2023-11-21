Share
News

Navy Plane Crashes Into Hawaii Bay in Major Mishap

 By The Associated Press  November 20, 2023 at 6:36pm
Share

A Navy plane flying in rainy weather overshot a runway Monday at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured, authorities said.

The Coast Guard responded, but rescue operations were quickly called off, said Petty Officer Ryan Fisher, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez had no information about what caused the P-8A aircraft to go off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

A photo taken by witness Diane Dircks showed the plane in water just offshore, a sight reminiscent of the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” when a passenger jet piloted by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger made an emergency landing on the New York river. All 155 people aboard survived.

Trending:
NYC Mayor Slashes Police Budget to Cope with Illegal Aliens Amid Rising Crime, Begs Wealthy Residents for Help

The P-8A and the Airbus A320 that Sullenberger piloted are roughly the same size.

Dircks and her family had just returned to the dock after rainy weather cut their pontoon boat trip short when her daughter noticed the plane in the water.

“We went running over to the end of the dock, and I took some pictures,” she said.

Dircks, who is visiting from Illinois, said her daughter keeps a pair of binoculars on her for birdwatching, so she was able to see the plane and the rescue boats arriving.

Does it seem like airplane accidents are on the rise?

“It was unbelievable,” she said.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a downed aircraft shortly after 2 p.m., spokesperson Malcolm K. Medrano said in an email.

It was cloudy and rainy at the time. Visibility was about 1 mile, said Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state.

Related:
Ford Dramatically Downsizes Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Plans Amid Lagging Sales

Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay, but now deploy to Hawaii on a rotational basis.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii is about 10 miles from Honolulu on Oahu. The base houses about 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members. It’s one of several key military installations on Oahu.

The base sits on Kaneohe Bay, which is home to coral reefs, a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks and a University of Hawaii marine biology research institute.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Ford Dramatically Downsizes Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Plans Amid Lagging Sales
Chiefs Suffer Painful Loss After Potential Game-Winning Touchdown Is Dropped on Final Drive
Navy Plane Crashes Into Hawaii Bay in Major Mishap
One Westerner Injured After Dangerous Encounter with Chinese Destroyer in International Waters
NHL Star Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Wife, Will Soon Be Arraigned
See more...

Conversation