News
News

'We Need to Make a Change': Top House Republican Sets Date of Vote on Cheney's Leadership Future

The Associated PressMay 10, 2021 at 9:24pm
Combined Shape

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”

Cheney seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job after she was among just 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in January.

McCarthy has signaled his desire to remove Cheney for several weeks.

“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democratic agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” McCarthy wrote in a Monday note.

“Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.”

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

Cheney’s job as chair of the House Republican conference includes formulating party messaging. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York seems likely to replace her, though McCarthy might delay a second vote.

“Unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate,” McCarthy said. He said lawmakers must represent their constituents “as they see fit, but our leadership team cannot afford to be distracted” from the party’s goals.

A modest number of Republicans have spoken out in Cheney’s defense.

Do you think Rep. Cheney should be removed from House GOP leadership?

“Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it,” Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa told reporters on Monday. “And unfortunately I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party.”

Trump reiterated his support for Stefanik in a Monday statement.

He cited her support from the National Rifle Association and the union representing border patrol agents, plus her efforts to help Republicans win House seats, adding, “She knows how to win, which is what we need!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Judge Deals Blow to NRA as Lib State Seeks to Put Gun Rights Group Out of Business
Biden Expected to Nominate Rahm Emanuel for High-Profile Overseas Post
Hackers Threaten to Release Sensitive Police Department Data if Demands Aren't Met
'We Need to Make a Change': Top House Republican Sets Date of Vote on Cheney's Leadership Future
US Coast Guard Forced to Fire Warning Shots at Armed Iranian Boats for the 2nd Time in 2 Weeks
See more...

Conversation