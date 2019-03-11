SECTIONS
Neighbors open another front in Colorado oil and gas battle

In this Feb. 28, 2019, photograph, a storage tank stands near a well pad located in a field near a housing development in Broomfield, Colo. Frustrated residents of a Denver suburb say state law is forcing them to participate in a major oil and gas drilling project against their wishes, so they launched legal challenges with potentially significant consequences for the industry. Backed by a federal judge, they have a chance this week to ask state regulators to block multiple wells planned within about 1,300 feet (400 meters) of homes in the city of Broomfield. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 10:13pm
Modified March 10, 2019 at 10:16pm
DENVER (AP) — Frustrated residents of a Denver suburb say state law is forcing them to participate in an oil and gas drilling project against their wishes, so they launched legal challenges with potentially significant consequences for the industry.

They have a chance this week to ask state regulators to block multiple wells planned near homes in the city of Broomfield.

A group called the Wildgrass Oil and Gas Committee says the wells are dangerously close to their homes, although they would be beyond the setback required by state regulators.

They also argue that state laws is forcing residents who own the mineral rights under their property to lease or sell them through a process called forced pooling.

They’ve asked a judge to rule the law unconstitutional.

