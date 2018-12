Nepal bus crashes in mountainous area, 21 killed and 15 hurt

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying college students and their instructors back from a botany field trip excursion drove off a highway in a mountainous area on Friday, leaving 21 people dead and 15 injured, police said.

The bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 500 meters (1,640 feet), police said.

Rescue operations were difficult at the crash site near Ramri village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The Nepalese students and instructors from Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute had been visiting a farm in a nearby district.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back Against NY Democrats After Trump Foundation Is Shut Down

Vehicle crashes in in mountainous Nepal are generally blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.