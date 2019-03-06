SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Netflix to make ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ series

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 7:25am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 7:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has acquired the rights to Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” one of the most celebrated novels of the 20th century.

The streaming company announced Wednesday that it will adapt the 1967 book into a Spanish language series. It will be filmed largely in Columbia.

Garcia Marquez’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha will serve as executive producers.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” has sold an estimated 47 million copies and been translated into 46 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Netflix to make ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ series
UK jury convicts man in acid attack on son
Italy PM Conte urges Kosovo to abolish taxes on Serbia goods
Woman films moment an avalanche in central Norway came down
Hebrew University adds new manuscripts to Einstein archive
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×