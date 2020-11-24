The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden’s win in the state official on Tuesday, approving the state’s final canvass of the Nov. 3 election.

The unanimous action by the seven justices sends to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the battleground state to Biden.

The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent mail-in ballots from being sent to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.

Nevada’s six Democratic presidential electors are scheduled to meet Dec. 14 in the state capital of Carson City.

Biden won by Nevada 33,596 votes, according to results approved by elected officials in Nevada’s 17 counties.

Biden got 50.06 percent of the vote and Trump 47.67 percent.

Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske presented the results to the court.

Certification of the vote does not stop several lawsuits pending in state and federal courts.

They include bids for re-votes by two Republican congressional candidates and a state Senate challenger, and a U.S. District Court action alleging that thousands of ineligible people voted.

A federal judge in that case declined a bid for an immediate injunction that would have stopped the use of a signature verification scanner during the vote count.

Turnout among the state’s more than 1.8 million active registered voters was almost 77.3 percent, according to data.

That was up from a turnout of 76.8 percent during the 2016 presidential election, when Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Nevada by a little under 2.5 percent over President Donald Trump.

Nevada was one of several states due to certify the election on Tuesday.

