Nevada man central to Howard Hughes inheritance fight dies

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Melvin Dummar, a delivery driver who falsely claimed that billionaire Howard Hughes left a handwritten will bequeathing him $156 million when he died in 1976, has died in rural Nevada.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER’-lee) said Dummar died Sunday under hospice care. He was 74.

Dummar’s brother, Ray Dummar, of Gabbs, Nevada, says Melvin Dummar battled cancer for many years. He previously lived in Brigham City, Utah.

Melvin Dummar’s plight was depicted in the film “Melvin and Howard” in 1980. Mary Steenburgen won a best supporting actor Oscar.

Battles over the authenticity of the so-called “Mormon will” lasted more than a decade.

TRENDING: Massive US Military Drill Lights Up Night Sky

Dummar maintained that he found Hughes on a Nevada desert road in 1967 and drove him to Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.