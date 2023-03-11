Parler Share
News
This undated photo shows Jeffrey Greeson, a New Hampshire lawmaker who was arrested Friday.
This undated photo shows Jeffrey Greeson, a New Hampshire lawmaker who was arrested Friday. (New Hampshire State Police via AP)

Lawmaker Arrested After What He Allegedly Did to a Working Snowplow Operator

 By The Associated Press  March 10, 2023 at 7:29pm
Parler Share

A lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police.

State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, a Republican from Wentworth, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to police. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to Plymouth District Court on May 18.

Police said they made the arrest after receiving a report that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department had been obstructed in his efforts of snow removal by a citizen and had recorded part of the encounter on his cellphone.

Greeson didn’t immediately respond to an email to his Statehouse office seeking comment Friday.

Paul Manson, the road agent in Wentworth, said he already had been plowing for about six hours last Saturday when he encountered Greeson standing in the middle of the road at about 8 a.m.

Trending:
Dem Asked to Lead Group in Pledge of Allegiance, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop

“He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Manson said Thursday. “When I got out of the truck, he started screaming in my face. So I got back in the truck and got my phone.”

The video, which Manson posted to Facebook, shows Greeson clamoring over a pile of snow up to his knees along the road. The storm dropped nearly a foot of snow before winding down later in the day.

“Here’s where my driveway ends, right here. Push it out of the road!” shouted Greeson, who also allegedly used a rude hand gesture and expletives. “Your job is to clear the road. Clear the road! Now get in your truck and do your job!”

Greeson, a retired Navy officer and pastor serving his second term in the House, also did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Should snowplow drivers be held responsible for massive amounts of snow shoved in driveways?

“He was upset because I wasn’t pushing the snow off the road far enough, and I was putting it all in his driveway, which I’m going to be honest with you, that’s what I do,” Manson said.

“My job is to get the snow off the road. And I feel bad most of the time because I do put snow back in people’s driveway, and I really can’t help it.”

Manson said he realizes it’s no fun to shovel out after a snowplow passes. But he said public servants don’t deserve to be verbally attacked.

“I get to go home when I’m done with my 15-, 16-, 18-hour shifts and do the same thing,” Manson said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Eight Dead in Boat Disaster Off San Diego, Coast Guard Scrambles to Find and Rescue the Missing
Treasury Secretary Crushes Bailout Demands for Silicon Valley Bank: 'We're Not Going to Do That Again'
Legendary NFL Coach with Place in Hall of Fame Dead at 95
Group Claims Responsibility After Nearly 3 Dozen 'Christians' Are Slaughtered
Tractors Descend on City After Government Bans Farmers' Protests
See more...

Conversation