New Statue of Melania Trump Unveiled in Slovenia After Arsonists Destroy Original

Children look at a bronze statue depicting US First Lady Melania Trump after its unveiling in a field near Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on Sept. 15, 2020. The statue is a replica of an original wooden statue which was burned by unknown perpetrators on July 5, 2020.Jure Makovec / AFP via Getty ImagesChildren look at a bronze statue depicting US First Lady Melania Trump after its unveiling in a field near Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on Sept. 15, 2020. The statue is a replica of an original wooden statue which was burned by unknown perpetrators on July 5, 2020. (Jure Makovec / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 15, 2020 at 12:28pm
A bronze statue representing U.S. First Lady Melania Trump was unveiled Tuesday in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July.

The new sculpture is a replica of the original one by American artist Brad Downey and placed near Trump’s hometown of Sevnica, in central Slovenia.

The original statue was torched by unknown arsonists on July 4th.

The figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

A plaque next to the new one says it is “dedicated to the eternal memory of a monument to Melania which stood at this location.”

“We are here today because we put up again a statue of Melania to the place where it was burnt and to commemorate the statue that was set on fire,” Slovenian artist Marko Vivoda said.

Born Melanija Knavs in nearby Novo Mesto in 1970, the U.S. First Lady grew up in Sevnica while Slovenia was part of the Communist-ruled former Yugoslavia.

A nation of 2 million people, Slovenia is now a member of the European Union and NATO.

