President Donald Trump announced Friday that Sudan will start to normalize ties with Israel, making it the third Arab state to do so in recent months.

The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

It also delivers a foreign policy victory for Trump just days before the U.S. election and bolsters the embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Recently, the United States brokered diplomatic pacts between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office while he was on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan. Trump said Sudan had demonstrated a commitment to battling terrorism.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan,” Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.

“It is a new world,” Netanyahu said over the phone. “We are cooperating with everyone. Building a better future for all of us.”

Netanyahu has made it a priority to forge ties with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world. The deal also is aimed at unifying Arab countries against their common adversary, Iran.

The deal with Sudan will include aid and investment from Israel, particularly in technology and agriculture, along with further debt relief. Thousands have protested in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and other regions in recent days over dire economic conditions.

Do you support this peace agreement? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (60 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump’s announcement, the morning after the final presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden, came after Sudan followed through on its pledge to deliver $335 million to compensate American victims of past terror attacks and their families.

The money is meant for victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by the al-Qaida network while its leader, Osama bin Laden, was living in Sudan.

Trump said on Tuesday that once the funds were transferred, he would remove Sudan from the terror list.

The removal of the terror designation opens the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid needed to revive its battered economy and rescue the country’s transition to democracy.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising last year led the military to overthrow the longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. A military-civilian government rules the country, with elections possible in late 2022.

RELATED: Another US-Brokered Peace Deal Between Israel, Arab Rival Coming Soon

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump for signing the executive order to remove Sudan from the terrorism list and said in a statement that he hoped to complete the process in a “timely manner.”

The normalization agreement had been in the works for some time but was finalized when Trump’s Middle East peace team, led by Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, visited the region earlier this week to mark the first commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain and then went on to the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. officials.

Sudan has agreed to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization, something that Israel has long sought from its neighbors and others in the international community.

Kushner said that normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations are in the works but would not specify which countries or when those deals might be completed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.