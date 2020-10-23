Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'A New World': Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Israel and Sudan After Decades of War

President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2020.Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2020. (Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 23, 2020 at 8:35am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Sudan will start to normalize ties with Israel, making it the third Arab state to do so in recent months.

The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

It also delivers a foreign policy victory for Trump just days before the U.S. election and bolsters the embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Recently, the United States brokered diplomatic pacts between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office while he was on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan. Trump said Sudan had demonstrated a commitment to battling terrorism.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan,” Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.

“It is a new world,” Netanyahu said over the phone. “We are cooperating with everyone. Building a better future for all of us.”

Netanyahu has made it a priority to forge ties with formerly hostile countries in Africa and the Arab world. The deal also is aimed at unifying Arab countries against their common adversary, Iran.

The deal with Sudan will include aid and investment from Israel, particularly in technology and agriculture, along with further debt relief. Thousands have protested in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and other regions in recent days over dire economic conditions.

Do you support this peace agreement?

Trump’s announcement, the morning after the final presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden, came after Sudan followed through on its pledge to deliver $335 million to compensate American victims of past terror attacks and their families.

The money is meant for victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by the al-Qaida network while its leader, Osama bin Laden, was living in Sudan.

Trump said on Tuesday that once the funds were transferred, he would remove Sudan from the terror list.

The removal of the terror designation opens the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid needed to revive its battered economy and rescue the country’s transition to democracy.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising last year led the military to overthrow the longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. A military-civilian government rules the country, with elections possible in late 2022.

RELATED: Another US-Brokered Peace Deal Between Israel, Arab Rival Coming Soon

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump for signing the executive order to remove Sudan from the terrorism list and said in a statement that he hoped to complete the process in a “timely manner.”

The normalization agreement had been in the works for some time but was finalized when Trump’s Middle East peace team, led by Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, visited the region earlier this week to mark the first commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain and then went on to the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. officials.

Sudan has agreed to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization, something that Israel has long sought from its neighbors and others in the international community.

Kushner said that normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations are in the works but would not specify which countries or when those deals might be completed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'A New World': Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Israel and Sudan After Decades of War
2000 Redux? Trump, Biden Preparing for White House Battle To End at Supreme Court
Health Official Who Pushed for Lockdown Caught Breaking COVID Rules
Feds Sound Alarm on Kremlin-Backed Russian Hackers Stealing Data from Local Governments
Another US-Brokered Peace Deal Between Israel, Arab Rival Coming Soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×