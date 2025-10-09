Breaking: Letitia James Indicted on Fraud Charges

A grand jury has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a fraud charge, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday.

James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

President Donald Trump has been calling for months for James to be charged, posting on social media that she’s “guilty as hell” and telling reporters at the White House: “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”

James, a second-term Democrat, has denied wrongdoing.

She has said that she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase, but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.

Her lawyer has accused the Justice Department of concocting a bogus criminal case to settle Trump’s personal vendetta against James, who last year won a judgment against Trump and his companies in a lawsuit alleging he lied to banks and others about the value of his assets.

