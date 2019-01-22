‘NFL bleaux it’: Billboards protest missed call in NFC game

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will be welcomed to Atlanta for the Super Bowl by several billboards saying “Saints got robbed” and “NFL bleaux it.”

WDSU-TV reports Louisiana car dealership owner Matt Bowers paid for 10 billboards across Atlanta through Feb. 3, including one outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New Orleans Saints fans are still upset over a missed call that likely cost their team a ticket to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant pass interference penalty that wasn’t called, leading to a tie score in regulation play and an overtime loss for the Saints.

Saints coach Sean Payton talked to the NFL office after the game and was told the penalty should’ve been flagged.

