Fox Sports and Amazon host Charissa Thompson took to social media on Friday to try to clarify her comments on a podcast earlier this week that she “would make up” sideline reports during NFL games.

Thompson, who hosts Fox’s “NFL Kickoff” show and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage, said in a post on Instagram that she did not fabricate quotes from players or coaches, and that she would report her observations on the sidelines.

“Working in the media I understand how important words are and I chose wrong words to describe the situation. I’m sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster,” Thompson, 41, wrote.

“In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. For example if a team was 0 for 7 on third down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances I never attributed anything said to a player or coach.”

Thompson did NFL and college football sideline reporting for Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network in 2008 and ’09. Since then she has mainly handled in-studio hosting duties for ESPN, FS1, Fox and Amazon.

Thompson said on an episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast released Wednesday that “I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’”

Thompson’s comments drew widespread condemnation, including by other sideline reporters.

ESPN “Monday Night Football” reporter Lisa Salters posted on social media Thursday night that she was “shocked, disappointed and disgusted” by Thompson’s revelations.

Salters added: “Trust and credibility. They mean everything to a journalist. To violate either one — in any way — not only makes a mockery of the profession, but is a disservice to players, coaches and, most importantly, to fans.”

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said Thompson’s actions are not “normal.”

“Young reporters: This is not normal or ethical,” McGrath said, according to USA Today on Thursday.

“Coaches and players trust us with sensitive information, and if they know that you’re dishonest and don’t take your role seriously, you’ve lost all trust and credibility.”

The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner joined the fray of those critical of Thompson.

“A good portion of the public doesn’t trust the media as is,” Kirschner said, per USA Today. “I cannot believe she would proudly admit this.

“This causes significant harm to the people who actually take the job seriously. It’s entirely unethical and worthy of never working in the field again.”

On a 2022 podcast, Thompson and Fox’s Erin Andrews both said there were times when they paraphrased what coaches told them at halftime.

“I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field,” Thompson said in her Instagram post. “I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends.”

