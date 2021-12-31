NFL to Go All-In on 'Social Justice' Initiatives in Final 2 Weeks of Regular Season

The NFL is highlighting its “Inspire Change” initiative in stadiums and during game broadcasts during the final two weeks of the regular season.

Video content will be used to showcase the work done by NFL players, clubs and partners to end perceived “systemic racism.”

The league has also awarded funding to four new national grant partners: Year Up, Wall Street Bound, Free Minds Book Club and Get Schooled. These partners were recently approved by the NFL’s social justice working group, comprised of five players and five team owners.

“The grants continue to allow the NFL and the players to really continue serving in the communities they either come from or currently live in and the grassroots organizations that are doing the work on the ground,” Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum said.

“It’s been a joy of mine to be a part of some of these meetings and be able to look at the applications that we get every year and that we get to review. And it’s been an honor just to be able to make grants to organizations that we know are making an impact.”

Former NFL stars Aeneas Williams and Anquan Boldin, Saints linebacker Demario Davis and 49ers cornerback Josh Norman join Beachum on the group. The owners are Michael Bidwell of the Arizona Cardinals, Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons, Gayle Benson of the New Orleans Saints, Dee Haslam of the Cleveland Browns and Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s always cool to have an owner say: ’What do the players think? What do the players want?’” Beachum said. “It’s a very fluid and very thoughtful group of folks from both the NFL and players who decide on where these grants get to go. But it’s a team effort.”

The NFL has now provided more than $180 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of organizations nationwide as part of Inspire Change. Some of the groups supported by the league advocate for the defunding of police.

“This is a huge milestone for us and a testament to the generosity of the clubs and team owners as they’ve really come together with the league to get behind the $250 million dollar, 10-year commitment that was made to combat social injustices and systemic racism,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility.

“We are more than halfway to this commitment and at the pace we’re on, I am confident that we will exceed this goal, as we are fully committed to this work and doing our part.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation