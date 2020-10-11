The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test among the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A source familiar with the situation said the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

The latest result also endangers the Titans’ game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday.

Titans vs. Bills rescheduled for Tuesday at @NissanStadium Details 📰 » https://t.co/oWxvyXKDNZ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 9, 2020

The NFL rescheduled New England’s game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive.

This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the source who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25.

They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

