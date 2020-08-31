SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

NFL Announces Social Justice Slogans Will Be Inscribed on Every Field

NFLFocus on Sport / Getty ImagesThe San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs stand on the field prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Focus on Sport / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 31, 2020 at 11:27am
P Share Print

NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.

As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.

Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

“Each player will have the option to honor an individual by displaying that person’s name via a decal on the back of their helmet,” the memo said, according to ESPN.

“Players will be offered a list of names and short biographical information to help guide their decision-making, however, they can also select a victim of systemic racism who is not represented on this list.”

TRENDING: Fox News Breaks Ratings Record with 4th Night of GOP Convention Coverage

Coaches will also be allowed to display patches on their hats.

During pregame ceremonies, a recorded performance of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, will play.

Video montages of NFL players’ and clubs’ social justice work will air at the same time.

According to the memo, the NFL has “engaged the James Weldon Johnson Foundation (the song’s author) and the NAACP to work with us to inform and educate fans about the historical significance of the song during the weeks leading up to kickoff, and will utilize the NFL’s owned and operated channels to share as broadly as possible.”

Will you still watch the NFL this season?

Now, a T-shirt designed by NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, a safety with the Houston Texans, can be worn in warmups.

That T-shirt says: “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” in the front.

The back says reads: “End racism.”

Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved:

“Stop Hate”; ”It Takes All Of Us”; “End Racism”; or “Black Lives Matter.’”

RELATED: Borough Backs Down After Charging BLM Protest Organizer for Police Overtime

The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials.

Each week, the NFL will feature the story of a victim of social or racial injustice or police brutality and tell that person’s story “in and around” the games, the league said.

NBC Sports initially reported the end zone displays and warmups designed by Thomas.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Three Major US Airlines Drop Highly Criticized Fees
NFL Announces Social Justice Slogans Will Be Inscribed on Every Field
Legendary College Basketball Coach Dies at Age 78
Jaguars Cut Star Player In Surprise Move
Trump's Law-and-Order Message Resonating with Wisconsin Voters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×