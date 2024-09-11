NFL Sees Strange Passing Plunge in Week 1 for the First Time Since 2007

From rookies struggling in their first career starts to high-paid quarterbacks not living up to their contracts to rusty veterans coming off injuries, the passing in Week 1 of the NFL season looked to be from a different era.

More than half the starting quarterbacks in the NFL failed to reach the usually easy to achieve threshold of 200 yards passing in a game in what proved to be the least prolific week for throwing the ball since the 2007 season.

In all, teams averaged 188.3 net yards passing per game, the fewest in any week since Week 15 in 2007 when the number was 187.1 and down 28.6 percent from the Week 1 record average of 263.8 set five years ago.

There were 17 starting QBs who threw for fewer than 200 yards for the second time since the start of the 2011 season. There were 18 in the final week of the 2023 season when several regular starters rested before the postseason.

The three rookie QBs combined for only 415 yards passing, with Washington’s Jayden Daniels getting 184, followed by 138 for Denver’s Bo Nix and 93 for Chicago’s Caleb Williams.

Aaron Rodgers (167 yards) and Kirk Cousins (155) both were held well below their usual numbers in their first games back from Achilles tendon injuries. High-paid veterans like Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson also struggled.

Jones threw for 186 yards, with no TDs and two interceptions in the New York Giants’ 28-6 loss to Minnesota. Jones threw a pick-6 to Andrew Van Ginkel and now has thrown more touchdowns to the opposition (three) than his own teammates (two) since signing a $160 million, four-year deal before the 2023 season.

Watson threw for 165 yards on 49 attempts in Cleveland’s 33-17 loss to Dallas and struggled to complete anything downfield. He was 0 for 10 on throws at least 15 yards downfield. There have been 1,753 times a QB has had at least 10 attempts thrown 15 or more yards downfield since Sportradar began tracking air yards in 2006, and Watson was the first to have no completions.

While passing success was down, running the ball had a bit of a renaissance with the 121.5 yards rushing per game for teams ranking as the best opening week since 2008 when teams averaged 121.8 yards.

In all, 39.2 percent of all offense was gained on the ground in Week 1 for the second highest total of any week since the start of the 2012 season. It was at 39.7 percent in Week 9 in 2022.

