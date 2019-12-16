SECTIONS
Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely by NFL, Again

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon runs a play against the Carolina Panthers.Brian Blanco / APSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon runs a play against the Carolina Panthers in a Dec. 15, 2019, game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The NFL has suspended indefinitely Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers. (Brian Blanco / AP)

By AP Reports
Published December 16, 2019 at 2:41pm
The NFL suspended indefinitely Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday for violating league policies on performance enhancers and substances of abuse.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games.

But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October.

Seattle stepped in and claimed the oft-troubled receiver off waivers. His first game came in Week 10 against San Francisco when Gordon made a pair of key catches late in Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win.

Gordon had seven receptions over five games with the Seahawks. All seven seemed to have significance, including his 58-yard catch in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Last week, the 28-year-old former Pro Bowler spoke of how much he was enjoying his time with the Seahawks.

“It’s been a great transition, to be honest with you,” Gordon said.

A second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft after an arrest and failed drug test at Baylor, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance abuse policy violation. Despite that, he caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.

Gordon has been in and out of the league since then.

He was released by New England earlier this season and signed with Seattle in November.

This is the eighth time in his career Gordon has been suspended by the league or by his team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

