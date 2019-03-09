NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NFL teams have proposed major changes to replay and overtime after a season of consistent criticism of officiating and which plays can be challenged or automatically reviewed.

Among the proposals teams have made to the league’s competition committee are an increase in the number of plays subject to video replay review and a change to the overtime format.

The competition committee will present teams’ proposals and some of its own to the 32 owners at the league meetings March 24-27.

Several teams are proposing major moves.

The Washington Redskins, for example, wants any play to be subject to coaches’ challenges or to automatic review by the officiating department in New York. The Kansas City Chiefs suggest potential personal fouls that were not called on the field to be looked at. The Philadelphia Eagles want scoring plays and turnovers negated by a penalty to be immediately reviewed.

