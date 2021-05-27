News
News

NH Election Audit Finds Mail-In Ballot Machine Mistakenly Added Votes for Democratic Candidates

The Associated Press May 27, 2021 at 12:21pm

Auditors investigating a controversial New Hampshire election believe a machine used by the town of Windham to accommodate the numbers of absentee ballots is responsible for mistakenly adding to vote counts for Democratic candidates in four legislative races.

The town used the machine to fold the absentee ballots before sending them to voters. After they were returned, the ballots were fed into a counting machine. Because the folds on some ballots went through a Democrat’s name, the ballot was either not counted or a vote was wrongly given to the Democrat.

“We found no evidence of fraud or political bias,” Mark Lindeman, one of the three auditors and the acting co-director of Verified Voting, a nonpartisan organization, said.

The audit, mandated by the state Legislature and started earlier this month, was set to finish Thursday and has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump.

It was called by lawmakers from both parties after a recount requested by a losing Democratic candidate showed Republicans getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

Trending:
Chicago Mayor Sued by News Outlet for Alleged Racial Discrimination Against Whites

No matter the audit findings, the results of the election won’t change.

Kristi St. Laurent, the losing Democratic candidate who requested the recount, was watching the audit wrap up Thursday at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke.

She was satisfied with the audit and was counting on either the Legislature or the secretary of state to take action to ensure the problem doesn’t happen again.

“They have been very thorough, very transparent, and it’s also clear that it’s multiple factors that led to the results we had on election night,” she said.

Do you think voting irregularities swayed the result of the presidential election?

But not everyone was convinced the audit would find the reason for the discrepancy in the counts or that auditors had done enough to look at fraud or other factors.

“I wish it wasn’t ending. There is still a lot more work that needs to be done. If you are going to turn over every rock and look at every possibility, there is a lot of evidence that hasn’t been looked at,” said Tom Murray, a contractor from Windham who was watching the audit.

He said he has “less faith in the integrity of the system now than I did before this audit started.”

Auditors must issue a final report within 45 days and Lindeman said that would include a series of recommendations. But he doubts the findings will have relevance beyond Windham.

“We have no reason to think that it’s a statewide or national issue, although it’s certainly possible that it occurred in other localities,” he said.

Related:
Fulton County, GA, Makes Last Minute Legal Moves to Stop Audit from Proceeding

It’s unknown how many other communities use a folding machine like the one Windham did.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Energy Secretary Rakes In $1.6M After Selling Stock in Electric Bus Company Pushed by Biden
Montana Becomes Latest State to Shoot Down Critical Race Theory in Classrooms
NH Election Audit Finds Mail-In Ballot Machine Mistakenly Added Votes for Democratic Candidates
Biden Admin Does About-Face After Months of Playing Down Lab Leak Theory Promoted by Trump
Crime Ring Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Over $700,000 from Hundreds of Churches
See more...

Conversation