Share
News
Sports
Referee Mitch Dunning, center, is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Referee Mitch Dunning, center, is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton / AP Photo)

NHL Referee Stretchered Off Ice and Taken to Hospital After Collision

 By The Associated Press  November 18, 2024 at 5:48pm
Share

NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.

The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal.

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning near the blue line early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes.

Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

The game at the Wells Fargo Center was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.

Do you ever watch NHL games?

“I just got back to the bench and next thing I know I looked out and saw Mans was kind of holding his face and the ref was on the ground,” said Colorado defenseman Cale Makar.

He added: “You never want to see that happen, especially on an accident like that. Very tough. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Makar scored two goal in Colorado’s 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL.

He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.

Related:
Ten Newborns Dead After Fire Engulfs Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The game continued with one referee and two linespersons.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NHL Referee Stretchered Off Ice and Taken to Hospital After Collision
Ten Newborns Dead After Fire Engulfs Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Judge Humbles Climate Change Activist, Says Targeting of the Constitution Was Just 'Plain Old Vandalism'
Trump Chooses Former GOP Competitor to Lead the Interior Department
Ford Receives Second-Highest NHTSA Fine Ever Over Safety Issue
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation