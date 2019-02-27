SECTIONS
Nigeria’s president is re-elected after delayed, bumpy vote

Supporters of Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari pour champagne anticipating a win as they wait for the results to be officially announced in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Anxious Nigerians on Tuesday awaited a second day of state-by-state announcements of presidential election results in a race described as too close to call. Buhari is facing opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 10:28pm
Modified February 26, 2019 at 10:32pm
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president was declared the clear winner of a second term in Africa’s largest democracy early Wednesday, after a campaign in which he urged voters to give him another chance to tackle corruption, widespread insecurity and an economy limping back from recession.

While many frustrated Nigerians had said they wanted to give someone new a try, President Muhammadu Buhari , a former military dictator, profited from his upright reputation in an oil-rich nation weary of politicians enriching themselves instead of the people.

The electoral commission said in its official declaration before dawn that Buhari received 15.1 million votes, or 55 percent. Challenger Atiku Abubakar received 11.2 million, or 41 percent. The average national turnout was 35.6 percent, continuing a downward trend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

