Nikki Haley Denounces Trump, Sends Sobering Message to GOP in Wake of Capitol Incursion

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesFormer Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 8, 2021 at 3:04pm
Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, denounced President Donald Trump’s comments after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“He was badly wrong with his words,” Haley said Thursday during a speech at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press.

“His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

She called it “deeply disappointing” because of the effect it will have on the legacy of the Trump administration.

“It’s a real shame, because I am one who believes our country made some truly extraordinary gains in the last four years,” Haley said.

She cited the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and confirmation of three Supreme Court justices.

Haley echoed the remarks of some, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow South Carolinian, who on Thursday called the riot Trump’s “self-inflicted wound.”

“If we are the party of personal responsibility, we need to take personal responsibility,” Haley said.

“We must stop turning the American people against each other — and this Republican Party must lead the way.”

