Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s lawyer appeals court bail rejection

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers have appealed the rejection by a Tokyo court earlier this week of their request for his release on bail.

Thursday’s appeal comes two days after the Tokyo District Court turned down a bail request by Ghosn’s lawyer, prolonging his detention.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested on Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports by allegedly underreporting his income, and with breach of trust.

Ghosn has led Nissan for two decades. He asserted his innocence in court last week, his first public appearance since the arrest.

Media reports said France’s economy minister has asked Nissan’s alliance partner Renault SA to choose a successor to Ghosn. So far they only have named an acting chairman. Nissan dismissed him as chairman after his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.