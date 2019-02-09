No. 1 Baylor women beat TCU 89-71 for 34th Big 12 win in row

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored a season-high 32 points on 11-of-12 shooting and No. 1 Baylor stretched its Big 12 winning streak to 34 in a row with an 89-71 victory over TCU on Saturday.

Lauren Cox had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lady Bears (21-1, 11-0), who shot 64.8 percent from the field while outscoring TCU 58-26 in the paint.

Amy Okonkwo had 28 points and Jayde Woods 10 for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 7-5), who had their five-game Big 12 winning streak snapped. Okonkwo had 18 points before halftime.

Brown, the 6-foot-7 preseason All-American whose career high is 35, had five consecutive points in the first minute of the second half. Her three-point play and two more free throws extended the lead to 43-31.

Okonkwo made three 3s in the first 3:37 of the game for a 9-6 lead, the largest for TCU. When she made her fourth consecutive shot from beyond the arc with just over a minute left in the first quarter to tie the game at 18-all, Okonkwo shouted out while pumping her fist.

TRENDING: Major Claims from Stacey Abrams’ SOTU Rebuttal Don’t Fair Well in Fact Check

But that was the last time TCU tied the game. Brown then made a layup to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay and added a three-point play before the end of the first quarter.

Juicy Landrum had 11 points for Baylor and DiDi Richards added 10.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 0-11 all-time against No. 1 teams, and they’ve lost 27 in a row overall to Baylor since 1990. … Since a 79-55 home loss to the Lady Bears on Jan. 12, TCU had won six of seven games while also matching their longest Big 12 winning streak.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 33 consecutive home games since a loss to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. … Their Big 12 winning streak is 10 short of the conference record 44 in a row they set from 2011-14. … It was the sixth time this season Baylor shot better than 60 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts No. 22 Iowa State on Wednesday.

Baylor: Aims for its 33rd consecutive Big 12 road win Wednesday at Kansas State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.