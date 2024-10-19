Share
Road Shutout at Big Ten Matchup Breaks 30-Year Record

 By The Associated Press  October 19, 2024 at 6:00am
Jordan James ran for two scores on Oregon’s first two series, Dillon Gabriel threw for two more scores and the No. 2 Ducks beat Purdue 35-0 on Friday night for their first road shutout since 1992.

James had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth straight game with a score.

Gabriel was 21 of 25 for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Tez Johnson had seven catches for 66 yards and one TD as the Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) remained undefeated.

Ryan Browne was 9 of 19 for 93 yards and one interception with 48 rushing yards in his second career start since Hudson Card entered concussion protocol.

Reggie Love had 11 carries for 93 yards as the Boilermakers (1-6, 0-3) lost their sixth straight.

Oregon took a 21-0 lead behind James’ TDs of 8 and 1 yards and Gabriel’s 12-yard TD pass to Johnson early in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers gave up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Noah Whittington, who pinned the ball to his helmet, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jay Harris in the fourth quarter.

Despite making a cross-country trip on a short week, the Ducks dominated the Boilermakers.

For Purdue, a bad season suddenly got worse. With fans clamoring for a coaching change heading into a bye week, coach Ryan Walters won’t get much rest.

Oregon’s players, coaches and fans will now tune into Saturday’s night SEC showdown, No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas.

If the Bulldogs win, Oregon could jump up to No. 1. If the Longhorns win, the Ducks will spend another week at No. 2.

Oregon hosts No. 22 Illinois next Saturday, while Purdue hosts Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Road Shutout at Big Ten Matchup Breaks 30-Year Record
