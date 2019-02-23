No. 23 K-State dominates Oklahoma State 85-46

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 85-46 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent. Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei, who had 12 points as the Cowboys struggled the entire game to find the basket.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven as the team outrebounded the Cowboys 36-23.

The Cowboys were overmatched the entire way. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points and forced five turnovers in the first five minutes.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Border Rancher Says Trump’s Right About Border, ‘It Is a Crisis’

K-State made 10 of its first 13 shots as Stokes led the way with 11 points in the half; he came in averaging 10 points per game.

The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring Oklahoma State 43-28 in the final 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats will need to play at this level again Monday night when they take on Kansas with a chance to sweep the regular-season series. K-State is in control to win the Big 12 Title with four games to go.

This was the beginning of a stretch of playing the top three teams in the conference for Oklahoma State, which must perform better to have any chance at victory.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: plays its second straight road game, at Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Kansas State: gears up for the Sunflower Showdown when its plays at Kansas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.