No. 4 Irish women beat No. 3 Louisville to win ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jessica Shepard had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 4 Notre Dame claimed its fifth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in six years by routing No. 3 Louisville 99-79 on Sunday.

Jackie Young added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brianna Turner had 20 points and Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 apiece for the top-seeded Fighting Irish (30-3).

The defending national champs never trailed in beating the Cardinals for the second time this season and avenging their loss in last year’s ACC championship game — their only one in conference tournament play since joining the ACC in 2013-14.

Bionca Dunham scored 18 points and ACC player of the year Asia Durr finished with 15 for the second-seeded and short-handed Cardinals (29-3), who couldn’t keep the Irish out of the lane and struggled from long range.

Notre Dame outscored Louisville 72-40 in the paint while building a 44-29 rebounding edge. The Cardinals, the ACC’s second-best 3-point-shooting team, shot a season-worst 11 percent from long range and missed all 12 3s they tried over the final 25 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Only one of the Cardinals’ three senior mainstays — Durr — was around for the end of this one, partly explaining their struggles in the paint. Arica Carter, who scored 16 points in a semifinal win over No. 9 North Carolina State, sat out with a knee injury and leading rebounder Sam Fuehring injured an ankle early in the second quarter and played only two minutes in the second half.

Notre Dame: Young had said that 74-72 loss to Louisville in last year’s title game stuck with the Irish — even as they got the last laugh last April by winning the program’s second national title. They won three games this weekend by an average of 21 points to improve to 17-1 all-time in this tournament.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Headed to the NCAA Tournament — possibly as a No. 1 seed.

Notre Dame: Headed to the NCAA Tournament — likely as a No. 1 seed, perhaps in the Chicago Regional.

