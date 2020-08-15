SECTIONS
'No One Will Be Safe in Biden's America': Trump Endorsed by NYPD Union

President Donald Trump speaks as Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Trump, watches during an event at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 14, 2020, in Bedminster, New Jersey, with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association.Susan Walsh / APPresident Donald Trump speaks as Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Trump, watches during an event at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 14, 2020, in Bedminster, New Jersey, with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association. (Susan Walsh / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 14, 2020 at 5:11pm
President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former vice president defeats him in November.

“This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect,” Trump said of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“And I’m telling you on Nov. 3 you’re going to be getting it back.”

Trump spoke to members of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, the union representing some 24,000 rank-and-file officers as he steps up his attacks on Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Trump was formally endorsed by the union during the event at his New Jersey golf course.

At a time when the nation has been jarred by months of violent riots, Trump has blamed big city mayors in Democratic strongholds — including New York, Portland, Seattle and Chicago — for undermining law enforcement.

“In New York, you have New York’s finest, but they’ve totally taken away their incentive,” Trump said earlier this week.

“They’ve taken away their lives, in a sense, because they don’t allow them to do their job.”

Would a Biden presidency hurt law enforcement?

The president, in his speech, also took aim at Harris, a former California attorney general, and suggested that she and Biden were at the center of “a left wing war on cops”

“Probably she’s a step worse, Kamala,” Trump said.

