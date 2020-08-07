North Carolina will ease gathering restrictions for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte this month after a push by the national party for the state to be more accommodating.

But the Aug. 21-24 event culminating in President Donald Trump’s nomination will be nothing like conventions of previous years in which prominent politicians and party leaders addressed thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

The RNC has estimated it would have no more than 500 delegates per day at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Westin hotel.

In a letter written to the RNC on Thursday, the state’s health director and chief medical officer, Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, said the Department of Health and Human Services understands more than 10 people may need to assemble indoors to conduct party business.

“In the spirit of accommodating the unique interests and needs of the convention, we have expressed a willingness to flexibly enforce certain otherwise-applicable public health measures imposed by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 emergency,” Tilson wrote.

TRENDING: Border Agents Discover 'Most Sophisticated Tunnel in US History'

“For example, we recognize that convention business may require more than 10 people to be gathered indoors.”

On Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended an existing executive order that limits mass indoor gatherings at event venues to 10 people.

Though the state said it would ease the restriction, it was adamant that mask-wearing and 6 feet of physical distancing must remain enforced.

The RNC submitted a 42-page safety plan on Monday. In it, the party requires convention attendees to complete a pre-travel health questionnaire, take a self-administered COVID-19 test from their homes and agree not to travel to Charlotte if they test positive.

Are you surprised that North Carolina is allowing the convention to happen? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 55% (359 Votes) 45% (290 Votes)

Tilson told the RNC about 12 people could be gathered together per 1,000 square feet of space.

The back-and-forth between the state and RNC comes after a months-long battle between Trump and North Carolina’s Democratic governor.

In May, Cooper denied Trump’s request for a full-capacity convention, prompting Trump to move the site of his nomination acceptance speech from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida.

But with COVID-19 cases escalating in Florida, the president’s appearance was called off.

Trump has since said he would speak at the convention in Charlotte, though he did not explicitly say he would attend the convention in person.

RELATED: RNC Announces Plans for Scaled-Back GOP Convention

On Wednesday, Trump told Fox News he would “probably” give his acceptance speech “live from the White House.”

Cooper has often been reluctant to criticize Trump, but in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press, the governor insisted he wasn’t afraid to express his disagreements with the president.

“We had a conversation about the RNC and I had to stand up to him to tell him that we were not gonna let them have a full arena for the RNC,” Cooper said.

“So I’ve stood up to him when he takes steps that I think hurt the people of North Carolina, and I’m not afraid to do that. I’m also not afraid to work with him when it’s for the good of our state.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.